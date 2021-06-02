Vivo Y12D (V2048) Appears on Geekbench with Helio G35 SoC and 3GB RAM

The phone with model number Vivo V2048 which was recently certified online as Vivo Y12D has appeared on the benchmarking website today.

According to the Geekbench listing, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G35 gaming series chipset denoted by MT6765V/CB. Helio G35 was launched last year along with the Helio G25 chipset and these chips feature HyperEngine game technology to offer swift and seamless performance apart from improved power efficiency and excellent graphics capabilities..

Vivo Y12D has bagged mediocre scores on Geekbench for single and multi-cores which are 164 and 926 respectively. The phone will ship with Android 10 OS and just 3GB RAM. Going by the chipset and the RAM capacity of the phone, it’s safe to assume that this is a budget offering from Vivo.

Vivo V2048 model number has already bagged certifications from the Google Play Supported Devices list and also from the Bluetooth SIG certification website. However, the Vivo Y12D moniker was confirmed only by Malaysia’s SIRIM certification.

Vivo Y-Series

Vivo has been launching several budget phones in the Y-series over the past two years. Vivo Y11 and Vivo Y12 were launched in 2019 and were followed up with Vivo Y12i, Vivo Y12s and Vivo Y1s in 2020. Vivo has continued to launch more Y-series phones in 2021 as well. It has already launched Vivo Y11s back in Jan 2021 and Vivo Y12s in May 2021.

It looks like Vivo is planning to launch even more Y-series phones in 2021 than just a handful. We already know several other Vivo Y-series phones in the making and have bagged certification approvals from various countries.

Vivo Y12a has been approved by Thailand’s NBTC as well as Malaysia’s SIRIM. Vivo Y22 and Vivo Y28 monikers have also appeared online. Vivo V53s has been certified several times already and so is Vivo Y73 (2021). Finally, there’s also the Vivo Y3s and Vivo Y20G which have bagged several approvals too.