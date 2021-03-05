OPPO CPH2285 with Helio P95 and 8GB RAM Spotted at Geekbench

A new smartphone OPPO CPH2285 has appeared in the database of the Geekbench benchmarking site. The listing has revealed the processor and amount of RAM that powers the device.

The OPPO CPH2285 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6779V/CV chipset that has a base frequency of 2.0GHz. The model number of the chip suggests that the phone could be powered by the Helio P95 SoC. The handset is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and the phone boots to Android 11 OS. However, the identity of the phone is yet to be revealed.

In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the OPPO CPH2285 scored 383 and 1364 points respectively. The handset has been spotted for the second time. Previously, it was seen at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The listing did not reveal any information on the specs of the device. The BIS appearance is a good hint that the OPPO CPH2285 will be heading to India among other markets.

Speaking of India, OPPO is all set to launch the OPPO F19 series of smartphones in India on March 8. The company will be also launching the OPPO Band Style fitness tracker in India. It appears to be a rebadged version of the OPPO Band and Band Fashion wearables that went official in China back in June.

As far as the OPPO F19 series is concerned, the Chinese manufacturer will be launching two phones namely, the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G. There is no word on the arrival of the F19 vanilla model.

The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is expected to arrive with Dimensity 800U chipset and 50W fast charging. The handset will be sporting a punch-hole display and a quad-camera setup on its back. It is expected to arrive with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, a 16-megapixel front camera, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.