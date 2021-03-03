Samsung Galaxy A82 (SM-A826S) Geekbench Listing Reveals Snapdragon 855 / 855+ Chipset

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A82 with model number SM-A826S has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform today.

The listing reveals that the handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 855 or 855+ chipset. The Galaxy A82 smartphone’s Geekbench 5 appearance shows that it is powered by a Qualcomm chipset, which is codenamed as “msmnile.” This codename is associated with the older Snapdragon 855 and its over-clocked version called Snapdragon 855+. The SoC is coupled with 6 GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A82 phone will boot to Android 11 OS. It recorded a score of 757 in the single-core test and 2630 in the multi-core test. The Geekbench appearance indicates that the company could be internally testing the performance of the device.

The SM-A826S is believed to be the SK Telecom variant of the Galaxy A82 smartphone for the South Korean market. There is no other information on the specs of the device. The device will be arriving as a successor to the Galaxy A80 phone that went official in May 2019.

SM-A826S is indeed a thing, not just a rumor. But S suggests it will be SK Telecom exclusive. No sightings of A826B or U yet. Might be the Galaxy "A82" 5G if they stick to their usual naming scheme. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 17, 2021

Galaxy A80 Specifications

The Galaxy A80 smartphone came with a 6.7-inch S-AMOLED display that offered a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The handset offered a full screen experience since it lacked a front-facing camera. The display also featured an in-screen fingerprint scanner and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Snapdragon 730G mid-range chip fueled the Galaxy A80 smartphone with 8 GB of RAM. The device shipped with 128 GB of built-in storage, but it lacked support for external storage.

Also Read: Realme Narzo 30A (RMX3171) Appears on Geekbench with MediaTek G85 SoC and 4GB RAM

The Galaxy A80 came with an innovative motorized pop-up rotating camera module, which included a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 3D ToF sensor. The phone was backed by a 3,700mAh battery that supported 25W fast charging.