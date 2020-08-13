OPPO PEAM00, PEAT00 with 6.43-inch Display and 65W Charging Certified by TENAA and 3C

A mysterious OPPO phone with PEAM00 / PEAT00 model number has received approval from the regulatory bodies like TENAA and 3C.

The name of the device is not known yet. The listing suggests that it could be an upcoming flagship phone from the brand. The TENAA listing of the smartphone has revealed only preliminary specs of the phone. It shows that the device measures 160.5 x 73.9 x 7.85mm.

The listing states that it’s a 5G-ready phone. The phone is fitted with a 6.43-inch display. Since the images of the phone haven’t appeared yet in the listing, the design of the screen is not known yet.

The OPPO PEAM00 / PEAT00 has a dual-cell battery. The listing shows that the size of one of its batteries is 2,100mAh. The handset has also been certified by the 3C agency of China. The VCA7GACH OPPO charger that could be coming with the phone supports 65W fast charging.

Speculations have it that the PEAM00 / PAET00 phone could be the Ace3 smartphone from OPPO. The predecessor models such as Ace2 and Reno Ace were shipped with 65W fast charger. Hence, it is being speculated that it could be Ace3. It is advisable to wait for the TENAA listing to get updated with full specs to know more about the device.

OPPO Ace2 specifications

The OPPO Ace2 that debuted in April this year came with a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ display and Snapdragon 865 chipset. The phone ran on ColorOS 7.1 based Android 10 OS. It debuted with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It featured a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 64-megapixel quad-camera system on its rear. The phone came with a 4,000mAh battery and in-screen fingerprint reader.

Featured Image: Oppo A72 5G