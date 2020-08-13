Vivo Y20 (Vivo V2027) Spotted at Indonesian Certification Site

A new smartphone named Vivo Y20 that has V2027 as the model number has appeared in the database of Indonesia’s SDPPI and TKDN certification platform.

Unfortunately, apart from confirming the name of the device, the listing has no information on its specs. It is not the first time that the Vivo V2027A phone has been spotted. In the recent past, the phone was spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking platform and in a listing at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia.

Being a Y-series phone, the Vivo Y20 is expected to arrive with budget-friendly specifications. The Geekbench 5 appearance of the phone had revealed that is fueled by an octa-core processor that has a base frequency of 1.8 GHz. The Qualcomm chipset was mentioned with its ‘bengal’ codename on Geekbench. Rumors surrounding the codename have claimed that it could be associated with the Snapdragon 662. So far, none of the smartphone OEMs have launched an SD662 powered handset.

The Geekbench 5 listing of the V2027A had further revealed that the device is equipped with 4 GB of RAM. It was found to be running on Android 10 OS. It had scored 252 in the single-core test of Geekbench 5. In the multi-core test, it reached a score of 1239. The EEC listing of the phone did not reveal any information on its specs.

The recent certifications and Geekbench listing suggest that the launch date of the Vivo Y20 could be drawing near. It remains to be seen whether the device goes official this month. Hopefully, newer reports will reveal more details on the Vivo Y20.

Vivo S1 Prime Launched

In related news, Vivo has launched Vivo S1 Prime phone in Burma. The handset is a rebranded version of the Vivo S1 Pro that debuted in India earlier this year. The phone comes with a 6.38-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 665 chipset, 48-megapixel quad cameras, 16-megapixel front camera, and 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Featured Image: Vivo Y12