PlayStation 4 Version of Resident Evil 4 Remake Can Be Upgraded For Free

Capcom, during the recently conducted Resident Evil showcase, announced that the Resident Evil 4 Remake’s upcoming release shall feature a free upgrade designed for those who own a PlayStation console.

While Capcom made several important announcements pertaining to Resident Evil, the video game publisher seemed the most excited about sharing details about a next-generation upgrade for the game’s PlayStation version.

In June 2022, Sony conducted its State of Play online showcase. It was during this event that Capcom informed fans about the fact that it is working on developing a remake of Resident Evil 4. For a long time, fans were waiting for this announcement to go through. Therefore, when this announcement was finally made, they were quite excited.

Resident Evil 4 was launched way back in 2005. The game has been credited for bringing about a revolution in gaming genres like survival horror and first-person shooter. As soon as the game was released, it was lapped up by gamers and received widespread acclaim. While the game won an array of awards, many went on to declare it the greatest video game churned out in the history of gaming. Given the kind of success Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 had, it was quite natural for Capcom to start working on the fourth installment in the series.

Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, the producer of Resident Evil 4, offered a glimpse of the ‘world premiere look’ of the game at the Resident Evil showcase organized on October 21, 2022. The preview also featured Leon S. Kennedy wearing his trademark leather jacket and busy with the investigation of the President’s daughter that had gone missing in a mysterious village.

Hirabayashi also made an announcement about the remake’s PlayStation 4 versions getting a free upgrade to the digital version of the game for PlayStation 5. What this means is that players will be able to move from the last gen to next gen without paying any money. While the game will not be accessible on Xbox One consoles, it will get launched on Xbox Series X/S.

As far as Resident Evil 4 is concerned, fans have the option of choosing from three different variants, Standard, Deluxe and Collector’s Edition. Each of the three versions comes armed with a different set of pre-order bonuses, physical media content and DLC packs. Interestingly, similar offers and goodies were rolled out during the launch of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes as well.