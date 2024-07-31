POCO F7 Pro (24122RKC7G) Listed on IMEI Database; Could Be Rebranded Redmi K80 for China

Xiaomi’s sub-brand POCO appears to have already commenced working on the POCO F7 series just a couple of months after the launch of the POCO F6 series.

This statement seems to be true as the POCO F7 Pro has now been spotted on the IMEI database listing. The POCO F7 series has also found its place in the HyperOS source code.

IMEI Database Listing

The POCO F7 Pro was first spotted on the IMEI database by Gizmochina with the model number 24122RKC7G. The G in the model number indicates a global model. A different model number 24122RKC7C has also been found in the same listing. In this case, the C in the model number represents a China release.

Analyzing the model number, the 2412 number at the start hints that the Chinese variant, Redmi K80, will have a December 2024 release. This is likely to be followed by the POCO F7 Pro launch next year after about a six-month gap like in the case of the POCO F6 Pro and the Redmi K70 series. Incidentally, the predecessor POCO F6 Pro 23112RKC6 arrived in November 2023 as the Redmi K70.

Also Read: POCO F6 Could be Rebranded Redmi Note 13 Turbo; Xiaomi Pad 7 Release Tipped

According to the publication, the POCO F7 series of handsets may opt for the names of painters as their codenames. Going by this trend, the POCO F7 Pro is likely to be associated with the codename Miro after the Spanish painter Joan Miro. This name could be shared by the Redmi K80.

POCO F7 Pro Specifications

The POCO F6 Pro predecessor houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood. Hence, the POCO F7 Pro may opt for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone may come with an OLED panel featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 2K resolution like its predecessor. It is also anticipated that the handset will be supported by a 6,000 mAh battery.

Redmi K80 Specifications

The Redmi K80 is likely to be equipped with a more advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The handset will also have a 50 MP optical telephoto camera and a 2K display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will also offer 120 W fast charging support.