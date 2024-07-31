Vivo X200 Front and Back Display, Cameras, and Battery Details Leaked

It is expected that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo will reveal its Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro this October.

With just a few months to go before this impending launch of Vivo X200 series, leaked images of what are likely to be a dummy X200 unit have surfaced on the popular Chinese Weibo platform. These images highlight the front and back designs of the smartphone. The leaked images that the design will be more or less the same as the Vivo X100 offered by the manufacturer last year.

Also Read: Vivo X100 Ultra to Offer Better Night Photography and Telephoto Experience than Vivo X100 Pro

From the images, it appears that the Vivo X200 will have flat edges. Earlier reports state that the smartphone will house a metal middle frame. At the bottom, the handset will support a speaker grille a microphone hole, a SIM slot, and a USB-C port.

Display

According to well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, the X200 will arrive as a small-screen flagship with a 6.4-inch or 6.5-inch OLED flat panel. The screen will portray a 1.5K resolution flat panel, a close to 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will also support an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor. The display will be surrounded by symmetrical and tiny bezels on all sides.

Camera

The Vivo X200 will house a raised camera module incorporating a vertical LED flash unit on the rear at the top-right corner. The camera setup will comprise a 50 MP main camera with OIS, a 50 MP telephoto periscope camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultrawide lens.

Also Read: Vivo X100 Pro+ to Feature a Large Circular Camera Module

The smartphone will also implement the manufacturer’s imaging chip for an enhanced photography experience.

Battery

It is speculated that the X100 will be packed with a high-density silicon battery. This battery will feature a higher capacity than the 5,100 mAh battery in the Vivo X100.

Processor and RAM

Previous reports point to the fact that the Vivo X200 will house the upcoming Dimensity 9400 chipset from MediaTek under the hood. There is no information at the moment about the storage and RAM details and these can be expected towards the launch date.