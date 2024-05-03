POCO F6 Could be Rebranded Redmi Note 13 Turbo; Xiaomi Pad 7 Release Tipped

Xiaomi and its sub-brands have been offering several smartphones with interesting specifications in the past for both the local and global markets.

POCO F6

Following the BIS certification website and Geekbench listings, the POCO F6 with the model number 24069PC21G has just received the NTBC certification from Thailand. The ‘G’ at the end of the model number indicates a global release.

The POCO F6 is speculated to be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 3 that launched in China last month. The Redmi Note 13 Turbo shared the same model number with just one minor difference. The Note 13 Turbo model number ends with C instead of G indicating that the POCO F6 could be the global variant of the Redmi Note 13 Turbo.

Other leaks indicate a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 12 GB RAM, and a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone is anticipated to come preinstalled with Android 14 and the manufacturer’s HyperOS.

It is expected that there will be a total of three cameras with a 50 MP camera as the primary camera. Rumors also state that the smartphone will have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 90 W or 120 W fast charging.

Xiaomi Pad 7

Xiaomi is slated to have wound up its major smartphone releases and is now focusing on the next-gen Xiaomi Pad 7 series of tablets for the remaining part of the year. The series is expected to include two tablets, the Xiaomi Pad 7 and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro.

A recent leak by tipster Smart Pikachu reveals their tentative launch date as the third quarter of 2024. This is a late launch considering that the predecessor tablets arrived in April last year. This specific leak also indicates that they support plug-and-play and can be used in cars as well.

There is very little information about the Pad 7 series. However, tipster Digital Chat Station has highlighted some specifications of the Pad 7 Pro. The tablet will have a 12.45-inch display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and a 10,000 mAh battery pack. The 3C certification listing indicates that the tablet supports 120 W fast charging. The tablet is also said to use quad speakers for audio and sport a dual 50 MP camera setup.

The only information available for the Pad 7 is that the tablet may house a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.