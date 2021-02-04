Purported Vivo S9 5G Spotted with 33W Rapid Charger at 3C Certification

A mysterious Vivo phone with model number V2072A has received certification from the 3C authority of China. It is speculated that this device will be launching as the Vivo S9 5G in the coming month.

The Vivo V2072A’s 3C certification reveals that it is a 5G-ready phone. The same model number has been previously seen at the Google Play Console. The 3C listing suggests that its retail package will include a 33W rapid charger. The size of the V2072A’s battery is not known yet. Now that the phone has received 3C certification, it is likely to receive TENAA certification soon.

A recent leak claimed that the Vivo S9 5G may break cover on March 6. It is speculated to come with a 6.4-inch display. Like the predecessor Vivo S7 5G smartphone, the successor edition is also expected to feature a wide notch to house a 44-megapixel dual front camera setup.

The major attraction of the Vivo S9 5G will be that it will be debuting in the market as the world’s first phone driven by the Dimensity 1100 5G chipset that went official last month. It is an upgraded version of the Dimensity 1000+ 5G SoC that powered some performance-driven upper-midrange phones like the iQOO Z1, Realme X7 Pro, and Redmi K30 Ultra.

The Google Play Console listing of the Vivo V2072A that appeared last month confirmed the presence of the D1100 chipset. It also revealed other features like a wide notch display with FHD+ resolution support, 12 GB of RAM, and Android 11 OS. The other specifications of the smartphone are yet to surface.

Vivo is yet to confirm the existence of the Vivo S9 5G smartphone. However, it is speculated that the device may go official on March 6.