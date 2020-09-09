Realme 7i (RMX2103) Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Sep 17 Release

Realme 7i smartphone with model number RMX2103 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website today.

The Geekbench listing confirms the rumored specs that have been doing the rounds since last week. First, the processor the will power the phone is Snapdragon 662 SoC that’s codenamed as ‘Bengal’ and clocks at a speed of 1.8 GHz. The phone will have 8GB RAM in it and will ship with Android 10 OS. The phone will have 128GB internal storage capacity.

The Geekbench scores are 1516 and 5420 respectively for single and multi-core performance which can be related to the performance of mid-range smartphones. When it comes specs of this smartphone, the display will have a 6.5-inch screen with a single punch hole camera at the bottom left of the screen. The display refresh rate is 90 Hz and the resolution is 1600×720 pixels. The phone will have a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

When it comes to camera specs, the phone will have a single front camera for selfie and it’s a 16MP sensor. When it comes to rear cameras, there is a quad camera setup with 4 sensors namely 8MP, 64MP, 2MP and 2MP. Apart from this, the phone supports fast charging of 18W and the battery capacity is 5000 mAh.

The Snapdragon 662 processor is a 11nm processor that clocks up to 2 GHz. With all these specs known, we still don’t have an official update on the pricing of the smartphone.

What we do know, however, is that the smartphone will be released on the 17th of this month in a live streaming event and alongside Realme 7i, Realme 7 would also be officially released. Stay tuned for more updates.