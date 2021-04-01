Realme C11 2021 (RMX3231) Certified by Singapore’s IMDA

Realme C11 2021 smartphone with model number RMX3231 has been certified by the IMDA authority in Singapore.

After having bagged a handful of certifications already from different countries and authorities, this is one more certification that the phone has received. IMDA certification doesn’t reveal any specs of the phone nor its moniker.

Thankfully, we do know a few details about this smartphone from the previous certifications it has bagged. From the FCC certification, it was confirmed that the phone will have a 5000 mAh battery and Android 11 operating system. The dimensions of the phone are 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9mm and the phone weighs 190 grams.

The phone will have a V-shaped or U-shaped notch display, as per the image prototype seen on the FCC website. Apart from FCC, the same smartphone has been approved by Russia’s EEC, India’s BIS and Indonesia’s TKDN websites. The NBTC certification from Thailand confirmed the real moniker of this smartphone. This confirms that the phone will be launching widely across several South Asian countries.

Realme C11 2021 is more of a budget smartphone offering and can be expected to be priced less than $150. The release date of this smartphone is not known yet. However, it is likely to release anytime this month since it has already bagged a handful of certifications that are required for a phone to receive before its official launch. On April 8, Realme will be releasing its three C-series smartphones namely Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25.

It is worth noting that there was a phone with the same name released last year. Realme C11 2021 will just be an improvement of this device. The predecessor had a 6.5-inch display and V-shaped notch. The MediaTek Helio G35 processor powered the phone. It shipped with Android 10 OS and had two rear camera sensors of 13+2MP and a 5MP single selfie camera sensor. The battery was the same 5000 mAh and it supported 10W charging speed.

Featured Image: Realme C11 (2020)