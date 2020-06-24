Realme C11 (RMX2185) Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Release on June 30

Realme C11 is the upcoming smartphone from the brand. With model number RMX2185, the phone has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website today.

The phone has appeared in Geekbench 4 database and the specs it confirms are the processor, RAM and OS. Realme C11 seems to be powered by MediaTek Helio MT6765V/CB processor which belongs to the Helio P35 chipset. However, it’s been expected to be coming with Helio G35 Gaming chipset. The clock speed of this octa-core processor is 2.3 GHz and the phone has just 2GB RAM.

The scores are 900 and 4153 for single and multi-core respectively. They aren’t really great scores but this reflects the performance of the processor inside the phone. It’s worth mentioning that Realme C11 is the first phone to feature the Helio G35 gaming processor.

Realme, in a Facebook post recently, confirmed that the phone will be powered by the new Helio G35 chipset. A tipster recently leaked information that the phone will have just 2GB RAM and 5000 mAh battery. This has been proven to be right because we can see the presence of 2GB RAM in the Geekbench listing. The phone’s battery part has already been certified by TUV Rhineland’s certification where it confirmed the battery capacity to be 5000 mAh for this phone.

The Realme C11 phone with model number RMX2185 has been getting approval in several countries and certification websites and has been in the limelight for the past few weeks. This includes Thailand’s NBTC, Indonesia’s TKDN website as well as Russia’s EEC certification websites.

As per the company’s official announcement yesterday, the phone will be launched on June 30 in Malaysia. Are you a Realme fan excited by this smartphone? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below.