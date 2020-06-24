Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy A01 Core Receive Wi-Fi Alliance Certifications

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G with model number SM-F707U1 and its variants along with the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core phone has received approval from the Wi-Fi Alliance website.

Both phones have recently bagged Bluetooth SIG approval and they have now received Wi-Fi certifications. These approvals suggest that Samsung will be unveiling them within a few weeks.

The model variants such as SM-F707U1, SM-F7070, SM-F707B, SM-F707U, SM-F707W and SM-F707N have received Wi-Fi Alliance certifications. The listings confirm that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is running on Android 10. Also, it carries support for Wi-Fi 6. The Bluetooth SIG certifications of the phone revealed that it carries support for Bluetooth 5.0.

The Samsung SM-A013F phone appeared yesterday at the Bluetooth SIG body with “Galaxy A01 Core” moniker. The listing revealed support for Bluetooth 5.0. The Wi-Fi Alliance has approved its SM-A013F and SM-A013F_DS models. It supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and it runs on Android 10 OS.

The Galaxy A01 Core was recently spotted with a 3-year old MediaTek MT6739 processor on Geekbench. The SoC was found to be coupled with 1 GB of RAM. A listing of the smartphone has also appeared on Google Play Console. It also mentions that the handset has the same amount of RAM and processor. The device is equipped with a display that offers 720 x 1480 pixels.

As far as the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is concerned, it will be arriving as an enhanced version of the Galaxy Z Flip that broke cover in February. The original model had Snapdragon 855+, but the upcoming edition will be driven by Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G was recently spotted on Geekbench with 8 GB of RAM and Android 10 OS.

There has been no word on the launch date of the Galaxy A01 Core. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Fold 2 are expected to debut on August 5 whereas we can expect Galaxy A01 Core to be released even before that without much fanfare but with just an official update from Samsung through a press release.