Realme C17 (RMX2101) Geekbench Listing Reveals 6 GB of RAM and Android 10 OS

The upcoming Realme C17 with model number RMX2101 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

The smartphone has been previously seen at the multiple certification platforms such as Indonesia’s Sertifikasi and TKDN, and Thailand’s NBTC. As usual, the Geekbench listing has revealed the key specs of the phone.

In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Realme C17 has scored 253 and 1248 points, respectively. The smartphone is driven by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor by Qualcomm.

The name of the chipset is not clearly mentioned, but the ‘bengal’ codename suggests that it could be equipped with Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 460 SoC. The Realme C17 smartphone’s SoC is coupled with 6 GB of RAM. The other specifications of the Realme C17 are currently under wraps.

In February, the company unveiled the Realme C3 (2020). In July, it unveiled the Realme C11 smartphone and it was followed by Realme C12 and Realme C15 phones. It is quite evident that the Realme C17 will be coming with specs that are more powerful than the Realme C15.

Realme C15 and Realme C12 Specifications

The Realme C15 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ panel with waterdrop notch. It comes with up to 4 GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of storage. It has a 8-megapixel front-facing camera and its rear shell is fitted with 13-meapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad camera system. The device houses a 6,000mAh battery. It comes with support for 18W fast charging. The device is fueled by the Helio G35 chipset.

The Realme C12 has 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera system, 5-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. It has the same display and processor that can be found on the Realme C15 phone.

