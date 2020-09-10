Vivo V20 SE Renders Appear Ahead of Launch; Vivo V2031A Certified on CCC

The Vivo V20 SE is a mid-range phone in the upcoming Vivo V20 SE series. Today, Vivo Malaysia confirmed that the Vivo V20 SE will be debuting soon in Malaysia.

The alleged renders of the Vivo V20 SE have appeared to reveal its design. In the leaked renders, the alleged Vivo V20 SE can be seen in black and white-blue gradient colors. The phone features a waterdrop notch display on the front. The backside of the device seems to feature a glossy plastic casing. The top-left corner of the phone’s rear features a vertical camera system that includes three cameras.

The right edge of the device has a volume rocker and a power key. The bottom edge of the smartphone features an external speaker, a microUSB port, a microphone, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The topside of the phone features a SIM slot and a microphone.

As far as specs are concerned, nothing much is known except for what was revealed through its Geekbench and CQC listings. The Snapdragon 665 chipset will be powering the device with 8 GB of RAM. The handset will be loaded with Android 10. The OS will be most likely skinned with FunTouchOS 10.5 UI. The CQC certification revealed that the phone will be arriving with 33W charging support. Since Vivo has already started teasing the device, it is likely to launch soon in Malaysia and other Asian markets.

In related news, the 3C certification body of China has approved a mysterious Vivo phone that has a model number of V2031A. The 3C listing has revealed that it is a 5G smartphone and it may come with a 18W fast charger. While there are speculations that it could be a low-priced iQOO phone, there is no concrete evidence to back this claim.