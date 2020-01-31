Alleged Realme C3 (RMX2027) Geekbench Listing Leaks Key Details

The Realme RMX2027 that is expected to arrive as Realme C3 phone has been spotted on Geekbench.

The phone is slated to go official on February 6. Its Geekbench listing has revealed some of its key specifications. The RMX2027 model number has been previously spotted at certification platforms like BIS in India and EEC in Russia. The exact identity of the phone is not known.

The Geekbench 5 listing states that the Realme RMX2027 smartphone is powered by MediaTek chipset that is mentioned as MT6769 that has a base frequency of 1.70 GHz. The chipset is none other than the recently unveiled Helio G70 that was made official earlier this month. Designed similar to Helio P65, the new Helio G70 is made to bring gaming capabilities on entry-level phones.

The Realme RMX2027 Geekbench 5 listing states that it has 4 GB of RAM and it is loaded with Android 10 OS. In the single-core test on the benchmarking platform, the phone has scored 347 and it has recorded a score of 1253 in the multi-core test.

Realme C3 or Realme 6?

It remains to be seen whether the Realme RMX2027 arrives in the market as Realme C3. However, there are some speculations that it could be the Realme 6 phone. On Feb 6, Realme will be announcing the Realme C3 smartphone. It is officially confirmed that the Helio G70 will be powering the phone.

The landing page of the phone on India’s Flipkart retailer site reveals that it will be arriving in two variants. The 4 GB RAM variant of the Realme C3 that has been benchmarked on Geekbench has 64 GB of storage whereas there is a lower variant with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

The Realme C3 will be arriving with a teardrop notch display of 6.5 inches. It offers a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent. The phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The back panel of the Realme C3 has a 12-megapixel dual camera setup. The pricing of the smartphone is currently under the wraps.