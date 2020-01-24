Samsung Galaxy M21 Geekbench Listing Reveals Exynos 9611 SoC and 4 GB RAM

The Samsung Galaxy M21 with SM-M215F model number has popped up on Geekbench.

The listing on the benchmarking platform reveals that the handset will be arriving with an improved processor. It will be arriving as the successor for the Galaxy M20 that was announced in January 2019.

The Galaxy M21 Geekbench listing reveals that it has scored 348 in the single-core test. It recorded a score of 1265 in the multi-core test. The smartphone is loaded with Android 10 OS. It is powered by Exynos 9611 chipset that has a base frequency of 1.74GHz. It is the same processor that will be powering the upcoming Galaxy M31. The Galaxy M30s from last year also featured the same chipset.

Coming back to Samsung Galaxy M21, its processor is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. The appearance of the Galaxy M21 on Geekbench suggests that the company could be internally testing the handset’s performance.

Since the Galaxy M20 was announced in January last year, there is a possibility that the Galaxy M21 may go official soon in India. The rumor mill has revealed some information on the upcoming M21 phone.

Recent leaks have revealed that the Galaxy M21 will have a dual camera setup. It could be sporting a primary lens of 24-megapixel and a depth sensor of 5-megapixel. The predecessor model had featured a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera system. Also, the Galaxy M21 may arrive in multiple color editions such as black, blue and green.

In related news, new details emerge that the Galaxy M31 may go official as early as February. The smartphone was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification platforms. Rumors surrounding have revealed that it will be equipped with a quad camera setup, 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage and it may retain the 6,000mAh battery that was made available on the predecessor Galaxy M30s phone.

