Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Geekbench Listing Appears Ahead of Launch

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone with model number SM-F700N has appeared on Geekbench benchmarking platform.

The phone is expected to go official on February 11 along with the Galaxy S20 flagship lineup. The appearance of the Galaxy Z Flip on Geekbench 5 suggests that the South Korean company could be doing some final testing on its performance before its official launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is powered by ‘msmnile’ SoC that is associated with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ and 855 chipsets. The base frequency of the phone’s processor is 1.78GHz. Both the aforementioned processors have the same base frequencies. The higher cores of the SD855 clock at 2.84GHz whereas the SD855+ works at 2.96GHz. Rumors have it that the Galaxy Z Flip will be equipped with SD855+. By this, it will be arriving as the first Samsung phone with SD855+ onboard.

The SD855+ chipset of the Galaxy Z Flip is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. The phone is loaded with Android 10 OS. The company will add a layer of One UI 2.0 on the Android OS. In the single-core test of Geekbench 5, the Galaxy Z Flip scored 618 and it recorded a score of 2432 in the multi-core test.

With the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip drawing, it has been also spotted at 3C and BIS authorities. These appearances reveal that apart from the U.S., countries like China and India will be also receiving the Galaxy Z Flip.

The Galaxy Z Flip is rumored to house a 6.7-inch AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a top-center punch-hole and support for full HD+ resolution and 22:9 aspect ratio. It may ship with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0. It may house a dual part 3,300mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. It could be priced at $1,400 in the U.S.