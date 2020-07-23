Realme RMX2111 / RMX2112 Full Specifications and Images Leaked on TENAA

A new Realme RMX2111 phone and its RMX2112 network variant have received approval from China’s TENAA telecom authority.

The listing of the Realme RMX2111 / RMX2112 phone has all its specifications and images. At present, the name of the device with which it will be releasing in the market is under wraps.

RMX2111 / RMX2112 Specifications

The Realme RMX2111 / RMX2112 measures 162.5 x 75.1 x 9.1mm and it weighs 194 grams. It is a 5G-ready device. The handset is expected to release in color editions such as black, gray, green, and silver.

The RMX2111 / RMX2112 phone has a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display that supports 20:9 aspect ratio. It seems to house a battery with 5,000mAh typical value since the listing reveals the presence of a 4,900mAh minimum rated battery. The 3C listing of the phone had revealed that it could be shipping with a 30W rapid charger.

The 5G phone is powered by an unknown SoC that works at 2GHz. It is likely to come in RAM variants like 6 GB and 8 GB in the Chinese markets. It could be available in storage choices like 128 GB and 256 GB. The smartphone is preinstalled with Android 10 OS. The handset has a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The Realme RMX2111 / RMX2112 5G phone has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. Its back is fitted with a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad camera setup housed inside a rectangle-shaped camera module. Lastly, it features a side-facing fingerprint reader.

Earlier today, Realme introduced the Realme V5 as its first V-series phone. The model number of the Realme V5 is RMX2121. Since the appearance of the RMX2111 / RMX2112 phone is similar to that RMX2121 Realme V5, it is likely that the former may arrive in the Chinese markets as budget-friendly V-series phones.