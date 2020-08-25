Realme X7 Pro (RMX2121) Geekbench Listing Confirms Dimensity 1000+

Realme X7 Pro with model number RMX2121 has paid a visit to the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

There are speculations that the device will be powered by Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset. The Geekbench listing of the phone has arrived as a confirmation that it indeed features the Dimensity 1000+ 5G SoC.

As can be seen in the Geekbench 4 benchmark tests of Realme RMX2121, it is powered by a MediaTek chipset. The SoC is mentioned as MT6889Z/CZA model number and its base frequency is 2.0GHz. The model number confirms that the Realme RMX2121 is fueled by the Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset.

The Realme X7 Pro’s Geekbench listing further reveals that it has 8 GB of RAM. The smartphone is loaded with Android 10 OS. In the single-core test, the phone scored 3802 points and it recorded a score of 13,096 points in the multi-core test.

Recently, a Chinese tipster had claimed that the Realme X7 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 1000+. He was of the view that the inclusion of the said chipset will allow it to rival with Redmi K30 Ultra 5G that recently went official in China.

The Realme X7 Pro is all set to debut with Realme X7 (RMX2176) on September 1 in China. The Realme X7 Pro has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. The 20:9 aspect ratio supporting screen produces Full HD+ resolution and is integrated with a fingerprint sensor.

The phone is expected to arrive in China with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. For more storage, it will have a microSD card slot. The phone boots to Android 10 OS and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It has a front camera of 32-megapixel and its rear is fitted with a 64-megapixel quad camera system.