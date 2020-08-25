Verizon Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy S10 5G, A20, A10e and LG Velvet 5G UW Receive Software Updates

The five devices up for software updates by Verizon are the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy A20, Galaxy A10e and the LG Velvet 5G UW.

All five smartphones are getting their latest Android security update patches. The first two Samsung devices are receiving an update that changes the 5G icon to read 5G UW.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

This Galaxy Note series flagship from Samsung is also from 2019 but released in the second half of the year. This system update from Verizon is the 12th for this smartphone. The same change in the 5G icon to 5G UW and the latest August 2020 Android security update patch is included in this update.

Software Version for SamsungGalaxy Note10+ 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N976VVRU4CTG3

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is part of the Galaxy S series flagships released by the South Korean giant in early 2019. This system update from Verizon is the 15th for this device. The update changes the 5G icon on the mobile to read 5G UW and in addition, the latest August 2020 Android security update patch is also included.

Software Version for SamsungGalaxy S10 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G977UVRU5CTG2

Samsung Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A10e

The Samsung Galaxy A20 and the Samsung Galaxy A10e are both being sent the latest Android security update patch of August 2020 by Verizon. There is no other file included in the updates.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy A20: QP1A.190711.020.A205USQS6BTH1

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy A10e: QP1A.190711.020.A102USQS7BTH3

LG Velvet 5G UW

The LG Velvet 5G UW is a smartphone just released on August 21, 2020. This first update from Verizon sees the Android security update of August 2020 sent OTA to the users who might have already started using the phone.

Software Version for LG Velvet 5G UW: G900VM10c