GTA 6 Release Date is Around 2023, Insider Leaks Shocking News

For big fans of GTA 6 who were expecting from good news from Rockstar, this comes as a shocking reveal.

An insider leak claims that the game is far away from actually being announced or have any gameplay trailer to showcase. While we really can’t take all those leaks seriously, the fact that there is no sign of hope from the developers’ further fuels this rumor.

Rockstar did a great job with Red Dead Redemption 2 and it has become yet again the most critically acclaimed game on all platforms. GTA 5 got launched way back in 2013 on the PlayStation 3 console and next-generation gamers may find it hard to digest. However, it has been released on three console generations which is a feat of its own. With such huge history riding on its back, it is no wonder fans are eagerly looking forward to any kind of announcement related to the new GTA VI title from Rockstar.

How do creators and websites milk GTA 6 "leaks"? The truth is… We're still a couple of years away from an announcement. I can't see the announcement coming until fiscal 2023 at the earliest. — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) August 23, 2020

An Insider Leak

The insider leak comes in the form of a Twitter post made by Tom Henderson who is confident that there isn’t going to any kind of announcement in the near future. He said, “Websites and media have been far hyping that GTA 6 is just around the corner. As a matter of fact, the game is definitely nowhere near but will rather be a couple of years away before we could start seeing some announcements. The earliest possible guess would be 2023 but that is still years to go. I just don’t see any announcement coming now.”

The actual tweet from Tom Henderson has been attached so that you can know what he was trying to say and obviously this is a shocking update for people who would believe it. While we really want Rockstar to make an announcement, the company is still talking about GTA 5 and GTA Online as their primary focus. They even announced a new, enhanced version for PlayStation 5 which makes no sense because people have already played the old game to the core in the past many years.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is definitely a worthy addition especially for the fact that it got launched on PC. GTA 6 even if announced may be focused on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles before there is an update on an enhanced version getting launched on PCs. For the first time in many years, the console versus PC war is truly justified with exceptional power on the Series X and PS5 that makes it truly interesting to look forward to.