Red Dead Redemption 2: Rockstar May Not Miss the Bus This time with the Xbox Series X

Game developers are like the producers of blockbuster movies. They try to create an entertaining package but how the fans will react to it is a gamble.

A studio like Rockstar Games is riding on two successful games, the Grand Theft Auto 5 along with its GTA Online franchise and Red Dead Redemption 2. RDR2 too has an online version, Red Dead Online. Almost all of them are successful though the degree of success may vary. Now the biggest expectation among the gamers is if Rockstar will climb on board the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles to be released later this year. The latest developments suggest the studio will not let the opportunity go.

Has the Studio Downplayed RDR2 Compared to GTA?

Close observers of Rockstar’s activities are a little perplexed at the way the studio has handled Red Dead Redemption 2. They compare the way the GTA franchise gets new DLCs and how it pushes the envelop more strongly. In the case of Red Dead Redemption 2, the complaint is Rockstar has not even worked on the game’s updates as it did with Red Dead Redemption. To drive home this point, they point to the non-release of Undead Nightmare 2 like the Undead Nightmare DLC the first edition saw. Interestingly, RDR2 is an immensely popular game and all aspects of the game, without exception come in for praise from those who play.

Ports for PS 5 and Xbox Series X Almost Certain

It is under these circumstances that the gaming enthusiasts are very hopeful that the developers will provide the port to the Red Dead Redemption 2 as well as to Grand Theft Auto 5 to be compatible with the new consoles. It cannot be denied that from the perspective of Sony and Microsoft, the two manufacturers of the consoles, that they are also keen to collaborate. The main reason for this is that the sales of gaming consoles can be increased if it can ride on some popular games.

They can bundle the games to sweeten the offer for their console customers. They are not seeing any big gaming franchise ready with their new games for release around this shopping season. That is when the two giants plan to launch their new consoles, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. GTA and RDR2 are still chartbuster games.

The release of the single-player version of RDR2 is being awaited with bated breath by the fans. They may not have to wait for long.