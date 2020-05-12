Red Dead Redemption 2 – The Unresolved Mystery of the Old Town Limpany

Limpany is the name of the town that is part of the Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay.

If you manage to reach that town on the game’s map, you will find it all in ruins. On the face of it, the town of Limpany appears to have been gutted in a fire. What is not known is if it was an accident or a deliberate act of larceny. It remains a mystery to the players as to what precisely happened in that town before it came to the present state of completely burned down buildings. It is also not known if there were survivors or the devastation did not leave anyone alive.

Limpany’s Location and Some Other Details

The uniqueness of this game Red Dead Redemption 2 is that it gives you the freedom of exploring around even if you are not into serious play. That is how you can checkout on Limpany. Its location on the game’s map is between Flatneck Station and the Dakota River. Your exploration of the dead town will take you to a jailhouse.

Some players attempting to solve this town’s mystery tried to connect the burning down of Limpany to some kind of a forest fire that is not unusual in the real-life scenario in these parts of California. This assumption was soon discarded as there are portions of the place unburnt between where the forests end and the town begins. It couldn’t have been a forest fire, you will conclude. It appears to be a deliberate act.

The Cornwall Connection to the Mystery

Leviticus Cornwall, as you know, is a character in the game Red Dead Redemption 2. It has been noticed among the ruins in Limpany, there are barrels that hold the marking Cornwall Kerosene and Tar. Now, this is the name of the company owned by the family of Cornwall. So, what is their connection to the burning down of Limpany? You can only speculate.

There are circumstantial evidence to point to the involvement of Cornwall in Limpany’s destruction. Rumor-mongers claim the town’s people refused to deal with Cornwall Kerosene and Tar and as revenge, they set fire to the town.

To demonstrate how ruthless the company was in eliminating anyone who came in their way, the story of Oil Derrick is alluded to. He operated as a rival to Cornwall Kerosene and Tar’s business and was eliminated.

You may not be able to make much progress if you tried investigating this case of Limpany being burned down. There is no evidence, even circumstantial to pin it on Cornwall. It will remain in the realm of speculation.