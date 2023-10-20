Red Dead Redemption Fans Do Not See The Need For a Third Installment

Red Dead Redemption fans believe the story brought to the fore in the franchise has been wrapped up properly and doesn’t need to be carried forward by launching another game in the franchise!

Red Dead Redemption was released in 2010 and managed to become a major critical and commercial success. 2018 marked the arrival of the second installment in the series and this one, too, received a very positive response from gamers. While many would believe all Red Dead Redemption fans are wishing and praying for a third game in the franchise to come out, that’s not really the case.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has received widespread acclaim for its graphics. Along with fans praising the graphics, gaming critics have written extensively about the quality of graphics in the game and the kind of role they have played in its popularity. Since Red Dead Redemption has been one of the most successful gaming franchises in recent times, one expects Rockstar to come up with a new game in the series in the near future. However, that’s not what fans might be wanting at this point.

According to a Reddit user, who identifies themselves as ayyLumao, a third game in the Red Dead Redemption franchise is “entirely unnecessary” and Rockstar should drop its plans of developing one. While the user stated that the two games in the franchise have been his favorite games of all time, there is no requirement for a third game. This, the user says, is primarily because the story reached its conclusion in quite a smooth manner in the second game in the franchise.

The user further said that Rockstar could contemplate coming up with a Red Dead 4 which would have a fresh narrative. Milking a story across multiple seasons would eventually make it come across as dull and boring.

Many Red Dead Redemption fans responded to this post by agreeing to what the user had said. One of the users stated that Rockstar should work on developing a “phenomenal new story”, with some technical improvements and offer players a new Red Dead game that takes them on a whole new journey. This, the user believes, would help in taking the legacy of the game forward in the right manner.