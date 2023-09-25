Leaked Documents Reveal Xbox Was Awaiting a Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen Update

Amidst all the speculation and leaks, fans are still waiting for an upgraded version of Red Dead Redemption 2!

For the longest time, fans had been wanting Rockstar Games to roll out a next-gen patch or an upgraded version of Red Dead Redemption 2. They wanted this as an updated version of the game would have benefited greatly from robust consoles like Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. While something of this sort hasn’t happened, fans have had elaborate discussions on it for long. According to some new documents that have come to the fore recently, Microsoft, too, was hopeful about a Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen update or a new version of the game to be launched by now.

Red Dead Redemption 2, which was launched in the year 2018, was designed as a huge open-world game. It was a prequel to the original game which was received very well by the gaming community and critics. At the time of RDR 2’s launch, no next-gen gaming consoles were around. The game, therefore, was launched on platforms like PC, Xbox One and PS4. When GTA Online and GTA 5 received major next-gen upgrades last year, fans started hoping for a next-gen upgrade of RDR 2 to come around. Though it has been five years since RDR 2 came out, a next-gen upgrade of the game hasn’t been released as yet.

Freshly leaked documents, which have come to the fore recently, suggest that the team at Xbox was also looking forward to a next-gen update of the game. A document, which shows emails exchanged between Xbox head Phil Spencer and executives at Xbox, makes it evident that the company was planning to buy multiple games to be included in Game Pass, the subscription service owned by the company. Through this document, we get a glimpse of a chart that serves as a wishlist of team Xbox for the games it wishes to be offered with the subscription service. One of the things mentioned in the list is a ‘gen 9’ release for RDR 2.

As per Microsoft, Xbox was expecting Rockstar Games to release RDR 2’s ‘gen 9 version’ sometime between October and November 2022. According to the information laid out in the leaked documents, Microsoft is of the belief that Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, would expect a sum of $5 million a month to make the next-gen version of RDR 2 available on Game Pass on day one.

The chart also reveals that Microsoft didn’t think it had a very high chance of getting the next-gen port of RDR 2 as a day one Game Pass launch. It also states that Microsoft wasn’t sure of benefitting from it in a huge manner. Microsoft wasn’t very confident either about getting this port with the deal.

All said and done, fans are still waiting for a Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen upgrade. Fans are disappointed about it as they are well-aware of the fact that a game of this scale would be able to build a bigger fan base for itself when it is played on more powerful consoles.