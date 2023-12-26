Redmi A3 Moniker Confirmed; POCO X6 Pro 5G Bag Certifications

Xiaomi launched the Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ smartphones in India in May 2023. After releasing the Redmi A2, Redmi is deemed to be focusing on releasing the A2’s successor –Redmi A3.

Since Redmi A3 has attained the NBTC certification, its release date can soon be disclosed. Besides, the POCO X6 Pro 5G has attained the TDRA certification.

NBTC Certification Authorizes Upcoming Redmi A3’s Moniker

In addition to revealing the Redmi A3’s moniker, the NBTC certification also reveals its model number – 23129RN51X. This listing also authenticates that the phone will come with 2G, 3G, as well as, 4G LTE support. It will support Wi-Fi networking and Bluetooth connectivity. No other details except the model number, moniker, and connectivity were disclosed by the NBTC certification. The phone was also featured on the EEC certification in October 2023.

Since A3 will be the successor to the A2 model, it is expected that it will provide some improvement in the features. Moreover, it is expected that it will target the entry-level smartphone sector. Recalling the specifications of Redmi A2, it was released with a 6.52-inch long IPS-type LCF panel, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and HD+ resolution.

Currently, there is no information on Redmi A3’s specifications and features. Although its launch timeline is expected soon, the exact launch date is still a mystery. Also, the phone’s pricing information is unavailable.

The phone has begun attaining a few certifications recently. So, more details about the phone can be inferred if it features on Geekbench or other certifications like FCC. The IMDA listing earlier disclosed that it would be a low-power smartphone.

POCO X6 Pro 5G Attained the TDRA Certification

The POCO X6 Pro 5G has obtained the TDRA certification. The corresponding listing discloses the phone’s model number as 2311DRK48G and its moniker. To smartphone was also featured on the FCC and BIS certification a few days ago.

New information has revealed that the Poco X6 could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro smartphone. The official release date of the Poco X6 series is not far away as the company has teased the smartphone on its website and an official from the company has also teased on X.

