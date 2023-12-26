ASUS ROG Phone 8/8 Pro Featured on Geekbench Listing Before Release

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 series is ready to be released on 16th January 2024 in China.

The series is expected to incorporate three devices. They are the ASUS ROG Phone 8, the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate, and the ROG Phone 8 Pro. The specifications and renders of the phones namely ROG Phone 8 Pro and ROG Phone 8 were disclosed a few days ago.

Expected Specifications of ROG Phone 8/8 Pro

The Geekbench platform discloses the prominent specifications and hardware of the upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro. Both these phones will include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. They will operate on Android 14 OS. According to the result of the Geekbench test, these phones got 6863 and 2210 points in the multi-core and single-core tests’ results respectively.

Both phones are expected to boast a 6.78-inch large AMOLED screen. Their displays will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of HD+.

The ROG Phone 8 smartphone is expected to come with 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM. The ROG Phone 8 Pro smartphone is supposed to come with 16GB & 24GB RAM options and 512GB & 1TB internal storage options.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro is anticipated to have a 50 MP primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor. It will come with a telephoto lens with resolution support of 32MP and an ultra-wide camera with 13MP resolution support. Both these phones may support an IP68 rating to ensure protection against dust and water damage.

Expected Specifications of ROG Phone 8 Ultimate

According to the Geekbench listing, the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It is anticipated to have 24GB RAM. The 3C certification discloses that it will support fast charging up to 65W. No other details regarding this phone’s specifications have yet been disclosed.

Featured Image: ROG Phone 8 Render