Red Dead Redemption 2: 10 John Marston Fan Missions Introduced For Free

The new missions are short and have contributed towards making the game more dynamic.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was launched way back in the year 2018. Despite the game being around for half a decade, it still continues to draw in a large number of players. While several older elements in the game continue to attract players, the game has also been relevant because of fresh ideas and concepts being introduced from time to time. To keep the player base happy, the development team has introduced ten new John Marston missions in the game.

While fans will always argue over who is a better protagonist between Arthur Morgan and John Marston, both the Cowboys would always be loved by fans. Red Dead Redemption, which came out in the year 2010, brought John’s story to the fore. Red Dead Redemption 2, on the other hand, featured Arthur as the primary protagonist.

In Red Dead Redemption 2, many fans had been wanting to see John Marston more in action. One modder has now ensured that it happens. On Nexus Mods, a modder named kazyllis created a mod called Becoming John Marston that adds ten new missions to the game. These missions make it possible for players to go back in time and explore some of the core memories of John from the time he was in his teens.

These missions, which have been designed intricately, bring to the fore John’s story and give gamers an idea about how he joined the Van der Linde gang. This narrative covers the years 1884 and 1886 and shows the key incidents in John’s life between the ages of 11 and 13.

The aforementioned mod will allow players to switch to teenage John’s model and show him being tied to a tree, receiving strong threats from outlaws and being helped by the Dutch. After this, the players get to explore a bunch of brief missions that feature John getting to know about the different aspects of being a part of a gang. From keeping themselves safe from the outlaws to hogtying enemies, players can see John doing a lot of interesting things.