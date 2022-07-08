Remasters of Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV: Rockstar Might Have Stopped Working!

Fans of both Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto IV were keenly looking forward to Rockstar Games coming out with the remastered versions of these games.

For the longest time, there were reports about the gaming publisher working diligently towards developing the remastered versions of RDR and GTA IV. However, if recently emerged reports are to be believed, Rockstar has decided to put these projects on the backburner.

The reason behind Rockstar Games pulling the plug on these games is said to be the underperformance of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. There could be other factors too but it is quite clear that the gaming publisher believes that it would not be feasible to work on the remastered versions of Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV right now.

A recently posted tweet by GTA insider Tez has created quite a stir in the online GTA fans’ community. As per the tweet, Rockstar Games has chosen “not to proceed” with the development process of the remastered versions of Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV. The leaker has asserted that the underwhelming response to the GTA Trilogy remakes, that were released last year, could be the major reason behind the gaming publisher taking this decision.

As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind. The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.#GTAIV #RDR1 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 4, 2022

According to sources, Rockstar Games will now channel all its energies toward developing Grand Theft Auto 6. Since the game is carrying a lot of buzz and fans are expecting a lot from it, Rockstar Games believes that it is that one project that will lead to gamers forgetting all the misfires the gaming publisher suffered from in the recent past.

While Rockstar Games has decided to pause work on Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV remasters at the moment, there is a possibility of the company getting back to developing them sometime in the future. However, that will definitely not happen before GTA 6 is ready.