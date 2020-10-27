The Elder Scrolls 6 Will Be on PS5, Prepare for Longer Wait Times

The technology conglomerate Microsoft has some plans for the gaming industry and they are not going to sync with Sony’s PlayStation 5 vision.

While it is all about exclusive console gaming similar to how we have seen in the 90s, Bethesda and the Elder Scrolls 6 will be exclusive too for Microsoft machines including Windows PCs but only for a limited period.

Business decisions are often hard to make but when they do so, it does affect the gamers the most. Xbox Series X will be a powerful console with backward compatibility while PS5 will be more focused on launch titles and most of them are exclusives. It is clear both companies have their agenda set but the big issue lies with Bethesda. A supposed to be a third party developer who made some amazing games like Skyrim but is now owned by the competitor. If you are a big fan of Sony consoles, you had all the reasons to worry about not getting future Fallout or Elder Scrolls titles. Some people love it while some don’t.

Timed Exclusivity

Spending billions of dollars on a company would definitely provoke any firm to have that winning advantage. Elder Scrolls 6 is one of the longest games in production and the company simply made an announcement for no reason. They are not at all ready to launch it because they are busy building multiple titles including Starfield. Both these games may take a few more years before they are officially made available to the public. Cyberpunk 2077 was no different as it took nearly seven years for the title’s announcement and its actual launch date which is happening in 2020 despite all the hurdles of the year.

PS5 will eventually get the Elder Scrolls 6 when it gets launched because Xbox’s head Phil Spencer confirmed that they are looking for ways to get those games to more players. When they get launched, they will be limited to Xbox consoles and Microsoft Windows machines. Besides, it is also confirmed that being first-party titles will be available on Xbox Game Pass and all you need to be is a subscriber in order to play a AAA title without spending $70 or more to own it on the launch date.

All these ideas have pushed the game to a different zone but if you wish to buy the PlayStation 5 and say Elder Scrolls 6 get launched in another two years or so, you should probably not bet big on playing it on the launch date.