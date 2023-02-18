Samsung Galaxy A04, Verizon Galaxy S22 Series Get One UI Updates; Moto Edge and Edge+ 5G Get Software Updates

Samsung Galaxy A04 and Verizon’s Galaxy S22 series are receiving the One UI 5.0 and One UI 5.1 updates respectively. Motorola’s Edge devices are getting patch updates.

Samsung has been sending out the stable version of Android 13 updates to its devices since November last year. The first devices to get the One UI 5.0 update were high-end phones and tablets. Slowly the mid-range smartphones received it in Jan and Feb and now even the budget smartphones like Galaxy A04 have started receiving the update.

Samsung Galaxy A04, an entry-level smartphone released last year with Android 12 OS, is the next in line to receive OneUI 5.0 update that’s based on Android 13 OS. Users can now have a better experience with this update which brings the latest OS. The firmware version is A045FXXU1BWB1. The update also brings the December security patch updates which would fix several vulnerabilities present. It has started to roll out in Kazakhastan first and will gradually be sent to devices in other parts of the world. Galaxy A04 is also slated to get another OS upgrade next year, Android 14.

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra

Verizon is sending out its 16th system update for all three phones in the Galaxy S22 series. The update brings the latest One UI 5.1 improvements along with the latest security patches for the month of February 2023.

Some of the key features of this update include:

Selfie picture: Users can change the color tone while taking a selfie. This can be done by choosing Natural or Bright modes. Expert Raw: This can be discovered and downloaded in Camera modes Multitasking: Users can drag the pre-defined line at the top of the window to resize the popup view and can move the line towards the top of the screen to maximize or towards the inside to reduce the size of the popup.



Other features include:

Split view Gallery Extracting text from a video Details view Video clip editing Battery widget Weather widget Samsung Internet AR zone Bixby text call



Version for Samsung Galaxy S22: TP1A.220624.014.S901USQU2CWAI

Version for Samsung Galaxy S22+: TP1A.220624.014.S906USQU2CWAI

Version for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: TP1A.220624.014.S908USQU2CWAI

Motorola Edge 5G and Edge+ 5G UW

Motorola Edge+ 5G UW is getting its 6th update from Verizon whereas Edge 5G is getting its 10th system update. Both devices get the latest Android security patches for the month of February 2023.

Version for Motorola Edge 5G UW: S1RMS32.68-43-16-6

Version for Motorla Edge Plus 5G: S3SHS32.12-41-4-4