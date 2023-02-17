Resident Evil 4 Remake To Get Back New Game Plus Mode

Fans who had been wishing for the New Game Plus mode to return to the game have something to feel happy about as the game’s producer-director has confirmed its return!

Resident Evil 4 fans have finally received the announcement they had been waiting to hear for a long time. The New Game Plus mode will be making a comeback to the franchise with the remake of Resident Evil 4. If one goes by the discussions taking place in online gaming communities, the Resident Evil 4 remake is one of the most anticipated games scheduled to come out this year.

Also Read: Resident Evil 4 Remake Locks Collectible Content In Deluxe Edition

According to recent reports, fans will be provided with important details pertaining to the game prior to its launch. The producer-cum-director of the Resident Evil 4 remake, who recently participated in a rapid-fire interview, shared some information about the elements that will be back in the franchise and the ones that will be not. He also gave one an idea about something that has been designed as a new addition to the game.

The Resident Evil 4 remake’s director is a self-proclaimed fan of the original game which he describes as a masterpiece. There are certain elements that one can distinctively identify with the original game. In Resident Evil 4, when a player manages to complete the entire game, they are provided with New Game Plus.

By participating in this particular game mode, players can engage with the game using all the money, weapons and other items they had accumulated or won in their last registered playthrough. After finishing the game, they get rewards like weapons and new outfits which they can put to good use as well.

Recently, Game Informer published a video that featured a bunch of rapid-fire questions pertaining to the Resident Evil 4 remake. These questions were promptly answered by Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, the producer of the RE 4 remake, along with director Yasuhiro Ampo. Recently, there were reports about some content getting locked behind the Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil 4. This news was received well by those who had been wanting for the game to have a lot of transparency.

Though a majority of the questions asked during the interview were lightweight, one did get some updates on the the remake through them. The interviewer asked a few direct questions about what one could expect from the game. When asked whether the game would feature a New Game Plus mode, the producer and director affirmatively.

Also Read: Resident Evil 4 Remake To Be Demonstrated At The Arab Game Awards Show

Fans, who had been waiting to get some update on the Resident Evil 4 remake, were happy to stumble upon this interview. There are, however, several important questions pertaining to the game that remain unanswered.

Many players are still not very sure whether haptic feedback related to the Dualsense controller will be included in the game. There are also speculations about Mike, the helicopter pilot, featuring multiple times in the game. As the game gets closer to the release date, one expects to get some clarity on these things.