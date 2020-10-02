Samsung Galaxy A21, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G, S20/S20+/S20 Ultra 5G and Motorola Razr Get Software Updates from Verizon

The latest set of smartphones administered by Verizon that are getting the respective software updates includes Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 5G UW, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy A21, and Motorola Razr.

In almost all the Samsung devices, Verizon mentions in the update pages that there are performance improvements apart from the latest Android security update patches. There are some changes being included in the update for the Motorola Razr as well.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

The latest releases from the South Korean giant, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G are receiving their first system update from Verizon. Both the devices are being provided with certain performance improvements. They are also getting the latest September 2020 Android security update patch along with this update.

Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N981USQU1BTIC

Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N986USQU1BTIB

Samsung Galaxy A21

The Samsung Galaxy A21 is also receiving its first system update from Verizon. The update page on the carrier’s website mentions there are performance improvements and the most up to date Android security update patch of September 2020.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.A215USQU2ATI1

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G are also getting some performance improvements as per the note attached by Verizon on its website. The September 2020 Android security update patch is also included.

The devices released by Samsung in the first quarter of this year are getting their system update No. 6 from Verizon.

Version for Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW: QP1A.190711.020.G981VSQU1BTIG

Version for Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G986USQU1BTIG

Version for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G988USQU1BTIG

Motorola Razr

For the Motorola Razr, this is the fifth system update from Verizon. The changes included in this update relate to the Hum app, which will stay disabled if the user has already disabled it earlier. The other relates to the secondary display where there are stability improvements while running applications when the flip is in the closed position. Apart from these, the latest Android security patches for August 2020 are also included.

Software Version: QDV30.106-27-7