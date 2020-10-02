Verizon Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy S8, S8+ and Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW Receive Security Patch Updates

Verizon’s latest software updates are being sent to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW.

Almost all these Samsung smartphones are getting some performance improvements through these updates besides the latest Android security update patches.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

The three Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series flagships are getting their system update No. 13 from Verizon. These updates contain performance improvement features and the latest Android Security update patch of September 2020.

Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10: QP1A.190711.020.N970USQU4DTH7

Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 +: QP1A.190711.020.N975USQU4DTH7

Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 + 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N975USQU4DTH7

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 + are now getting their system update No. 35 from Verizon. This over the air (OTA) update file contains certain performance improvements and the August 2020 level patch of the Android security update. This is the latest update patch available for these models.

Version for Samsung Galaxy S8: PPR1.180610.011.G950USQS8DTI4

Version for Samsung Galaxy S8+: PPR1.180610.011.G955USQS8DTI4

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW

This is Samsung’s latest release and is yet to reach the customers. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW from Verizon is being provided with an update of the Visual Voicemail icon and the August 2020 Android security update patch.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.G781VSQU1ATII

All these updates will be automatically downloaded onto the respective models and installed. Keep the battery charged at least 50% or more and the phone connected to Wi-Fi.

If you wish to check if the update has been installed on your device, use the software version give here to verify.