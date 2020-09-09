Samsung Galaxy A50, Tab A (10.5), Google Pixel 4, 4XL, 4a, 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, Pixel 2 and 2 XL Receive Software Updates from Verizon

Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.5) and the entire Google Pixel lineup are getting their latest software updates from Verizon.

While the smartphone is getting the August 2020 Android security update patch, the tablet is being upgraded to the Android 10 OS by the carrier.

The other set of devices to receive the updates is the Google Pixel range, covering from the latest Google Pixel 4a back to the Google Pixel 2 along with the variants in each model. Google’s Android 11 OS is being sent to all its smartphones on the day of its release.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The Samsung Galaxy A50 is getting the latest Android security update patch of August 2020. This is the system update No. 11 for this smartphone from Verizon.

Software Version Samsung Galaxy A50 : QP1A.190711.020.A505USQU8BTH1

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.5)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.5) tablet is receiving an OS upgrade to the Android 10 OS. All the new features of the OS will now be available to the users of the device. These include Live Transcribe, gesture-based navigation, Camera UX and Focus Mode. Besides the OS upgrade, the tablet is getting the latest Android security update patch as well.

Software Version Samsung Galaxy Tab A(10.5) : QP1A.190711.020.T597VVRU2CTH1

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL and Pixel 4a, Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL and Pixel 2 and 2 XL

For the latest release, the Google Pixel 4a, this is the first system update from Verizon. The rest of the Google Pixel from Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL down to the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, system update numbers from Verizon will vary as per their dates of release.

The change brings the Android 11 OS to all these devices. Google says the new OS will have powerful device controls and better ways to manage your conversations and so on. The topics covered include conversations, bubbles and screen recorder.

All Google Pixel devices receive the OS upgrade in one go. Most other manufacturers pick and choose their models for upgrading to the latest versions of Android. Google follows the style adopted by Apple for years where all its devices are upgraded to the latest software versions across the board.

It remains to be seen if the Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL smartphones for example are able to adopt and run the Android 11 OS on it smoothly.

The devices are all receiving the latest security update for September 2020.

Version for Google Pixel 2 : RP1A.200720.009

Version for Google Pixel 2 XL : RP1A.200720.009

Version for Google Pixel 3 : RP1A.200720.009

Version for Google Pixel 3 XL : RP1A.200720.009

Version for Google Pixel 3a : RP1A.200720.009

Version for Google Pixel 3a XL : RP1A.200720.009

Version for Google Pixel 4 : RP1A.200720.009

Version for Google Pixel 4 XL : RP1A.200720.009

Version for Google Pixel 4a : RP1A.200720.009