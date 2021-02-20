Realme Narzo 30A (RMX3171) Appears on Geekbench with MediaTek G85 SoC and 4GB RAM

Realme Narzo 30A with model number RMX3171 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website today, just a few days before its official launch.

The phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset which is indicated by MT6769V/CZ. The processor clocks a speed of 1.8GHz and it will have 4GB RAM in it. The Geekbench scores for the phone are 368 and 1296 respectively. Android 10 will be the pre-installed operating system in the phone.

The model number RMX3171 has already been certified at Indonesia’s TKDN authority and Thailand’s NBTC certification website as well. The moniker Realme Narzo 30A was recently confirmed at the NBTC listing of the phone. These listings indicate that the phone will be launched in several South Asian countries.

Specs and Release Date of Narzo 30 Series

Realme Narzo 30A, along with Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G are slated to launch on Feb 24 in India at 12.30 PM. These phones are successors of Realme Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro which were released last year.

While Narzo 30 Pro 5G would be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC as revealed from a leaked poster of the phone’s launch, today’s Geekbench listing confirmed the processor of the Narzo 30A smartphone.

The launch event for these phones would also see the launch of Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds. Narzo 30 Pro 5G will have a rectangular camera module and 3 sensors with an LED flash. The display will have a punch-hole type and there will be a fingerprint sensor at the side of the phone. This indicates that the phone may not have an AMOLED panel. Narzo 30A will have a square camera placement with a fingerprint sensor at the back and 3 camera sensors.

The battery specs of the phone will be 5000 mAh and the Narzo 30 Pro 5G would support 65W fast charging. The pricing of the phone is expected to be slightly cheaper than the Realme X7 smartphone that was recently launched.