Samsung Galaxy M11 Passes FCC; Specs Similar to Galaxy A11 Except Battery and Dimensions

Samsung Galaxy M11 phone with model numbers SM-M115F and SM-M115F/DS has appeared in the US’ FCC certification website.

Samsung Galaxy M11 is very similar to Galaxy A11 in both hardware and software and this can be confirmed based on the details obtained from the FCC documents. The phone has comes with both single and dual SIM models.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A21s Battery (EB-BA215ABY) Certified in the South Korean Site

There are minor differences between the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy A11 in terms of hardware. One is the change in the dimensions of the phone and the other change is in the battery capacity. Galaxy M11 has a 5000 mAh battery whereas Galaxy A11 has a 4000 mAh battery. Apart from these two changes, all other software and hardware components are identical between the phones.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Galaxy M11 has already been certified by Bluetooth SIG body and Thailand’s NBTC and India’s BIS certification agencies. Based on some reports, the phone will be coming in three color variants namely Black, Blue and a third color which is expected to be Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A11

Galaxy A11 has already appeared on Geekbench with 2GB RAM, Android 10 OS and pretty average single and multi core scores of 761 and 3723 respectively. With similar hardware and software, we can expect the same performance from Galaxy M11 as well.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A11 (SM-A115F) with 2GB RAM and Android 10 Spotted on Geekbench

A leaked panel image of the rear side of Galaxy A11 phone was shared by 91mobiles website and it showed the presence of triple rear cameras as with most of the low-end Galaxy A-series smartphones.

We are not sure about the release date of Samsung Galaxy M11 or A11 yet. What we are sure about is that in the coming months, we will be seeing multiple A-series and M-series models from Samsung released within a few weeks. This is because we know that there’s Galaxy A11, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy M31, Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41 in the works.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy A11 (leaked)