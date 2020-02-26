Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (SM-P615) with S-Pen Certified in Bluetooth SIG Website

The next tablet from Samsung is going to be Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which is the low-end version of Galaxy Tab S6 released in August last year.

This tablet already appeared in Geekbench last month with the same model number SM-P615. Some of the specs confirmed from the Geekbench listing include Exynos 9611 processor, Android 10 OS and 4GB RAM. The same processor was found in the recently released Galaxy M30s and Galaxy A50s smartphones. In today’s Bluetooth listing, the moniker of this tablet has been confirmed and it’s found to be supporting Bluetooth version 5.0.

Being a ‘lite’ version of the already released Tab S6, we can only expect moderate specs in this tablet. However, it could be on par or slightly better than the Galaxy Tab Active Pro released by Samsung in last October. The 10.1 inch Tab Active Pro was powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC, had 4GB RAM and a huge battery of 7600 mAh.

Tab S6 vs Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab S6 had a 10.5-inch display and the lite version could be coming with 10.1-inch display. Since Tab S6 Lite contains ‘P’ in its model number, we can be sure that this tablet will also have an S-Pen, which was not found with the original Galaxy Tab S6.

Tab S6 came in 6GB and 8GB variants whereas the Lite version is expected to have 4GB RAM. The battery could be somewhere close to 7000 mAh if not more as Samsung wouldn’t want to disappoint its fans with very low battery capacity. This mid-range tab is expected to come in 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

Since Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has not been certified yet in any country, we are not sure when it could be released. It hasn’t appeared in other certification sites like Wi-Fi Alliance either. This suggests we could be a few months away from the official release of this tablet.

