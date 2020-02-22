Samsung Galaxy A21s Battery (EB-BA215ABY) Certified in the South Korean Site

Samsung Galaxy A21s is one of the many Galaxy A-series and M-series smartphones that are in the making and expected to be released in the next few months.

This device has not bagged any certifications so far and we don’t know about any of the confirmed specifications of this phone. What we do know is that Samsung is also working on Galaxy A21s smartphone along with Galaxy A21, which is still not official.

Today’s listing of the battery model number of Samsung Galaxy A21s in the SafetyKorea website confirms that the device is real. The model number is EB-BA215ABY but the image found in the Korean certification listing is not clear and we can’t interpret the numbers from the image.

However, we can confirm that the battery capacity will definitely be 4000 mAh or higher and it could be as high as 5000 mAh. We are able to confirm this because both Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A20s smartphones had 4000 mAh battery.

Galaxy A21s Specs

Based on the rumored specs, the phone will be available in two storage variants namely 32GB and64GB. It will be available in four different colors of Blue, Black, Red and White. Among the triple rear camera, one of them will be a 2MP macro camera similar to the one found in Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 phones.

Other than this, there is no other information known about Galaxy A21s. What’s also surprising is that Samsung is yet to release the Galaxy A21 smartphone and is already working on A21s. We are not sure whether the company is planning to skip A21 and launch A21s instead.

Samsung is planning to release more than half a dozen phones in the next few weeks and months. It’s already been working on Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41, apart from the new Galaxy A21s.