Samsung Galaxy M35 5G (SM-M356B) Passes Geekbench with Exynos 1380 SoC and 6GB RAM

Earlier this week, we saw Samsung release its Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A55 5G smartphones. Now we have found a new benchmark listing for Samsung Galaxy M35 5G.

The phone with model number SM-M356B has appeared on Geekbench 6.2.2 database and confirmed the presence of 6GB RAM, Android 14 OS and the chipset to be the latest Exynos 1380. The motherboard’s codename is mentioned as “s5e8835“. It has scored 656 and 1967 points in performance scores on the benchmarking platform.

Exynos 1380 is a 5nm processor that has 4 Cortex A78 cores that clock at 2.4GHz and 4 Cortex A55 cores that clock at 2.0GHz. It is coupled with Mali G68 MP5 GPU and comes with an AI Engine. It offers various connectivity options including the latest Bluetooth version 5.3 and Wi-Fi 802.11ax with three bands. It supports a camera resolution of up to 200MP for capturing images and for video recording, there is support for up to 30fps 4K recording. The storage supported is of UFS v3.1 and RAM will be of LPDDR4x/5 type.

The model number or the moniker has not appeared in any of the certifications yet and hence we have no idea about its specs. Today’s Geekbench listing is the first time we’ve seen the model number.

Rebranded Galaxy A35 5G?

We saw the same Exynos 1380 chipset being used in the recently released Samsung Galaxy A35 5G smartphone. Galaxy M35 5G could possibly be a variant of Galaxy A35, however, it’s too early to say. Even if it’s a rebranded version, some specs will be improved and one of them will be the battery capacity.

Galaxy M series phones usually come with higher battery capacity of up to 6000 mAh and the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G phone could also come with this capacity.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy A35