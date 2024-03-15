Samsung Galaxy A35, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A53, A54 and Galaxy F14 5G Get Latest Security Patch Updates

Plenty of smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy A-series including Samsung Galaxy A35, A52, A53, A54 and another smartphone in the F-series have received their monthly security patch updates.

Most of the phones have received the March 2024 security updates while some have received February 2024 patches. Let’s check what update each phone has received.

Galaxy A35 5G

Less than a week after its release, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G smartphone is already getting its first software update in the form of March 2024 security patches. The phone was released with Android 14 and One UI 6.1. It will receive upgrades till Android 18! The firmware version is A356XXU1AXBB for the updates being sent out to users in India.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A13 5G Receive Security Patch Updates

Galaxy A32 5G

It’s the first budget smartphone in the A-series to receive the March patch updates. This update comes to Galaxy A32 5G after several top-end smartphones have already received it. The firmware version is A326BXXSACXC5, for this update that’s sent out to users in Latin America.

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52 smartphone is a bit late in receiving the February 2024 security patch updates. The firmware version A526USQSCFXC3 is for the carrier-locked units and A526U1UESCFXC4 is for unlocked units in the US.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52s, Tab S8 Series Get Software Updates; Galaxy S23 Series May Receive One UI 6.1 in March

Galaxy A53 5G & Galaxy A54 5G (for USA)

The new update that’s being sent to the carrier-locked variants in the USA brings the March 2024 security patches. A536USQS9DXC4 is the firmware version for Galaxy A53 whereas A546USQS6BXB9 is for Galaxy A54.

Galaxy F14 5G

This budget-friendly phone is getting its February 2024 security updates from Samsung. This fixes more than 70 vulnerabilities and the software update is being sent out to users in India. The firmware version is E146BXXS3BXB1.

Featured Image: Galaxy A35 5G