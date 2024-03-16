Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Fold 4, Fold 3, Z Flip 4, and Flip 3 Get March 2024 Security Updates

In today’s software update article, we’re going to check the updates received by five different foldable smartphones like Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 4.

Let us now take a look at what update each device has received and users of which region are getting the updates.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Users in the Indian subcontinent are receiving the March 2024 security patch updates for Z Fold 5. The firmware versions for this update are as follows.

F946BXXS1BXBM

F946BOXM1BWKA

F946BXXS1BXBM

These bring in general improvements to the device as is the case with monthly security patches. Its size is about 400MB.

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Fold 4

Users of these devices have received the patch updates with firmware number F926BXXS6GXBD and F936BXXS5EXBF respectively. This Z Fold 3 update (SM-F926) is for users across the globe and not specific to any region whereas the Z Fold 4 update (SM-F936) is for users in European countries. Z Fold 4 users in other regions might have to wait for a few more days.

Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 3 (SM-F711B) users in the European region are getting the update at present and others will get it pretty soon. The firmware version is F711BXXS7GXBD.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (SM-F721) users in several countries like Asia, Australia, Europe and Africa have received the March patch updates with firmware version F721BXXS5EXBF.

How to Get the Security Patch Updates on Your Phone?

Users will automatically get a notification about the arrival of the update. If you have not received it or have missed the notification, then you can follow these steps:

Go to ‘Settings‘ in your phone Visit ‘Software Update‘ section and you’ll find the update there. Hit the ‘Download and install‘ button and it will get downloaded.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G