Samsung Galaxy M62 (Aka Galaxy F62) Appears on Geekbench with Exynos 9825 SoC and 6GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy M62 smartphone has been benchmarked on the Geekbench website with Exynos 9825 chipset and 6GB RAM.

The listing confirms the processor as Exynos 9825 that clocks at 1.95GHz and the phone will ship with the latest Android 11 OS. Exynos 9825 is a 7 nm chipset built with EUV processing technology. The processor also features Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for faster user experience, AI-powered photography and AR.

Galaxy M62 smartphone had recently bagged FCC approval which confirmed the presence of a humongous 7000 mAh battery, which has been the significance of the Galaxy M-series smartphones. The FCC certification also confirmed the moniker of the smartphone as Galaxy M62 which was previously believed to be known by the name Galaxy F62. We can also expect the same device to be released with the Galaxy F62 moniker in a few countries.

The model number of the smartphone SM-M625F/DS was mentioned in the FCC document along with the battery model number EB-BM415ABY, which indicates that M62 could be using the battery that was meant for Galaxy M41, which was reportedly canceled. It’s equipped with USB Type-C port and also has a 3.5mm headphone jack present in it.

The FCC docs also confirmed that the phone would support 25W fast charging. Though the FCC doc mentions the device as ‘Mobile Phone’, as per an exclusive report from 91mobiles, the Galaxy M62 would debut as the first Galaxy M-series tablet or a phablet. It is expected to have a 256GB storage capacity. This would join the existing Galaxy A and S-series of tablets.

This is all we know about Samsung Galaxy M62 so far and we have to wait until the company makes an official announcement on the release date and price of this device.