OPPO PEFM00 Appears on Geekbench and CCC; Helio P35, 4GB of RAM and More

A new smartphone with model number OPPO PEFM00 has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

In the recent past, the handset has also appeared at the 3C certification platform of China. The 3C and Geekbench listings of the PEFM00 phone suggests that it could be a new low-budget phone from the brand.

Also Read: OPPO A94 (CPH2203) Spotted at IMDA Certification

The mysterious OPPO PEFM00 phone that surfaced at Geekbench is driven by the MediaTek MT6765V/CB chipset. The said model number belongs to the Helio P35 SoC is designed to power low-budget smartphones.

The OPPO PEFM00 smartphone is preinstalled with Android 10 OS. The Helio P35 chipset from MediaTek is coupled with 4 GB of RAM. The handset scored 175 in the single-core test and 989 in the multi-core test.

The CCC listing of the OPPO PEFM00 revealed that it may carry support for only 10W charging. The other details of the PEFM00 phone are under wraps. The final product name of the OPPO PEFM00 is expected to appear in forthcoming reports. The specs of the phone that have surfaced so far suggests that it could be debuting in the market as an A-series phone.

Currently, OPPO is selling A-series phones such as OPPO A93 5G, OPPO A92s 5G, OPPO A72 5G, OPPO A53 5G, OPPO A52, OPPO A32 and OPPO A8 in China. Among these, the OPPO A8 is the oldest phone that debuted in December 2019. It is also powered by the Helio P35 chipset. Probably, the company could be planning to replace it with a new phone.

Also Read: Vivo V2035 Appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 662 SoC and 8GB RAM

Oppo PEFM00 could be a rebranded version of the Helio P35 powered phones such as OPPO A12s, OPPO A15, or OPPO A15s that launched in other markets in 2020. Hopefully, newer reports will reveal more information on the specs of the PEFM00 handset.