Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy A51, Galaxy J7 V and J7 Receive Software Updates from Verizon

Samsung and Verizon are bringing some performance improvements in some of their flagship models like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

The latest Android security update patches of June 2020 for all these devices are also being sent to OTA. These phone models administered by Verizon and now taken up for updates include the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. The other devices included here are the Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy J7 V (2nd Generation) and the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2nd Generation).

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

The Verizon update page for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series flagships released by the South Korean company in August 2019, says there are certain performance improvements being included in this update. This is the 10th time the three devices, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ and the Galaxy Note 10+ 5g have been taken up for system updates by Verizon. All three get the latest Android security update patch of June 2020.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 : QP1A.190711.020.N970USQU3CTE7

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ : QP1A.190711.020.N975USQU3CTE7

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G : QP1A.190711.020.N976VVRU3CTE9

Samsung Galaxy A51

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is another smartphone released towards the end of 2019 by Samsung. The smartphone is now receiving the system update from Verizon, its first system update. According to Verizon’s update page, there are performance improvements in the camera functionality included here. The June 2020 Android security update patch is also included in this update file for the Samsung Galaxy A51.

Software Version Samsung Galaxy A51 : QP1A.190711.020.A515USQU2ATF5

Samsung Galaxy J7 V (2nd Generation) and Galaxy J7 (2nd Generation)

The Samsung Galaxy J7 V and the Galaxy J7 (both 2nd Generation) have been in the market for just over three years now. They are now being updated by Verizon with just the latest June 2020 Android security update patch. This is the tenth system update as far as Verizon is concerned.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy J7 (2nd Gen) : PPR1.180610.011.J737VPPVRS6BTB1

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy J7 V (2nd Gen) : PPR1.180610.011.J737VVRS6BTB1

If your smartphone is one of the models above issued by Verizon, you can check if the device stands updated by matching the software version given here with the one on your phone. If it is missing, you can manually update the device for the latest software.