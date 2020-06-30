Verizon Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+ and Galaxy Tab S6, Tab S5e, Tab A (8.4) Receive June 2020 Software Patch Updates

Verizon’s list of devices for software updates this time has six Samsung devices, three flagship smartphones from last year and three tablets.

The smartphones are the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10+. The three tablets are the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S5e and the Galaxy Tab A (8.4). The tablets are getting the latest Android security update patches whereas the smartphones have certain performance improvement files added to the update file.

Samsung Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S10+, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e are all being updated through Verizon to the latest Android security patch of June 2020. There is a mention in the update pages of all three devices on the Verizon site that there are performance improvements through this update. As usual, Verizon does not provide the details of the performance improvements, like which area or function, etc. It is left to the users to experience once the updates are downloaded and installed on their respective devices. These devices released in the first quarter of 2019, are receiving System Update No. 16 from Verizon.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10 : QP1A.190711.020.G973USQU3DTE8

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10+ : QP1A.190711.020.G975USQU3DTE8

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10e : QP1A.190711.020.G973USQU3DTE8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A (8.4)

Three of Samsung’s Android tablets have been taken up for software updates by Verizon in this round. These include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S5e and the Galaxy Tab A (8.4). As indicated, these tablets are all receiving the latest June 2020 Android security update patches only.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e : PPR1.180610.011/T727VVRS1ATF2

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 : QP1A.190711.020.T867VVRS2BTF9

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Tab A(8.4): PPR1.180610.011.T307USQS2ATFA

Check-in your device if the updates have been downloaded and installed automatically as it is meant to be. If you find the software version does not match the one given here, you have to option to download it manually as well.