Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A01, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy J7, J7V, J3 and J3V Receive Software Updates from Verizon

The following devices have been taken up for software update by Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy A01

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2nd Generation)

Samsung Galaxy J7V (2nd Generation)

Samsung Galaxy J3 (3rd Generation)

Samsung Galaxy J3V (3rd Generation)

There are certain functional improvements being brought about. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is receiving some important updates on health-related features. The July /August 2020 Android security update patches are also included in most of the updates.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

This system update No. 31 from Verizon for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has only the latest August 2020 Android security update patch in it.

Software Version: PPR1.180610.011.N950USQS8DTG2

Samsung Galaxy A01

The Samsung Galaxy A01 is of a fairly recent origin having been introduced in January this year. This device is getting its just second system update from Verizon. There are some performance improvements besides the July 2020 Android security update patch included in this update.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.A015VVRU2ATG3

Samsung Galaxy Watch3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 is getting three new health and fitness related updates. These include

(i) SpO2 Measurement which is meant to monitor the blood oxygen levels for fitness and wellness;

(ii) VO2Max to track heart and lung endurance during exercise, and

(iii) Advanced Run Coaching.

The last is aimed at post-run data and analysis to improve running performance.

Besides these, the smartwatch from Samsung is getting some performance enhancements and software updates.

Software Version: R845/R855USQU1BTG6

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2nd Gen) & Samsung Galaxy J7V (2nd Gen)

The notes to the updates on the Verizon website for the Samsung Galaxy J7 and J7 V (2nd Gen) mention enhancements to the Caller ID function. The latest July 2020 Android security update patches for the phones are also included.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy J7 (2nd Gen) : PPR1.180610.011.J737VPPVRU7BTG2

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy J7 V (2nd Gen): PPR1.180610.011.J737VVRU7BTG2

Samsung Galaxy J3 (3rd Gen) and Samsung Galaxy J3 V (3rd Gen)

The software updates for the Samsung Galaxy J3 (3rd Gen) and the Galaxy J3 V (3rd Gen) are identical to the Galaxy J7 and J7 V models above. The caller ID function is getting enhanced for performance and the July 2020 Android security update patches are sent along with.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy J3 (3rd Gen): PPR1.180610.011.J337VPPVRU7BTG2

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy J3 V (3rd Gen): PPR1.180610.011.J337VVRU7BTG2