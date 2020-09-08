Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G (SM-G780F) Passes Through FCC

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone has bagged FCC approval in the United States. It’s the 4G variant of the phone with model number SM-G780F that has been certified.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE phone models have been getting certified from different certification websites in the recent past. The list includes certifications from the Wi-Fi Alliance website, NFC approval, Bluetooth SIG website and Indonesia’s TKDN website. In addition to these, the phones have also appeared on Geekbench benchmarking websites. This phone has been in the news even before the launch of Galaxy Note 20 series in August and is the next major release for Samsung in the last quarter of 2020.

Also Read: Verizon Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy S10 5G, A20, A10e and LG Velvet 5G UW Receive Software Updates

Full specs of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition smartphones have been leaked last week, along with their rendered images. Hence, there’s nothing new from the FCC reports that we don’t know about the smartphone yet.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The phones will come with two processor variants namely Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 SoCs. The 4G variant with model number SM-G780 will have Exynos 990 chipset and the 5G variant with model number SM-G781 will have the Snapdragon 865 chipset. This was confirmed in the Geekbench appearances of these two models.

From the leaked renders, it was known that the phone will have a 6.5-inch display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution. The screen will be of Super AMOLED type and will have features like Corning Gorilla Glass 3, fingerprint sensor on the display, 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The phone will have a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash. It will have a 32MP selfie camera sensor in the punch-hole display located at the center of the phone. The storage variant is expected to be 6GB+128GB and there won’t be any microSD card slot.

Image Credits: WinFuture.de